Woman brought to safety in police incident on M18 near Doncaster

Police said at about 2.30pm yesterday (Monday 13 September), officers attended a bridge over the M18 between Junction 4 and Junction 5 to reports of a woman stood on the wrong side of the railings.

The motorway was closed while officers talked to her.

The woman eventually came to safety and was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...