Woman brought to safety in police incident on M18 near Doncaster
A woman has suffered minor injuries following a police incident on M18 that resulted in major delays near Doncaster on Monday afternnon.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 4:37 pm
Police said at about 2.30pm yesterday (Monday 13 September), officers attended a bridge over the M18 between Junction 4 and Junction 5 to reports of a woman stood on the wrong side of the railings.
The motorway was closed while officers talked to her.
The woman eventually came to safety and was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.