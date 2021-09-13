Major delays on M18 near Doncaster following police incident
Motorists are facing major delays on Monday afternoon due to a police incident on the M18 near Doncaster.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 4:06 pm
Highways England said both directions between Junction 4 near Armthorpe and and Junction 5 on M180 are closed due to the incident.
There are currently delays of 20 minutes approaching closure points with four miles of congestion northbound and three miles southbound.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information and we will provide the update as soon as we get it.