Major delays on M18 near Doncaster following police incident

Highways England said both directions between Junction 4 near Armthorpe and and Junction 5 on M180 are closed due to the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are currently delays of 20 minutes approaching closure points with four miles of congestion northbound and three miles southbound.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information and we will provide the update as soon as we get it.