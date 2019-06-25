Woman appeals for CCTV footage after arson attack in Doncaster
A woman whose car was torched in an arson attack has issued an appeal for CCTV footage in a bid to help police catch the culprit.
Clair Webster, aged 58, was visiting a friend at his home in Devon Court, Denaby, Doncaster, when her Land Rover Freelander was set alight as she slept.
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 3.25am on Saturday and found a 4x4 engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.
Flames had also spread to a nearby fence.
Ms Webster, from Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire, said her vehicle has been damaged during previous visits to her friend’s Denaby home, with a number of windows smashed during an attack in February.
She urged local residents with CCTV cameras to check their footage for signs of the culprit or group responsible.
The Freelander was destroyed in the arson attack.
Ms Webster said: “The fire could have endangered lives.
“Flames spread to a fence and there was a gas point nearby. If the flames had reached that, people could have been at risk.
“If anyone in the area has CCTV cameras can they please pass on any footage they have to help the police get to the bottom of this.
“The alarm sounded just before the fire so chances are residents might have been disturbed and looked outside and seen something.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 14/953 66/19