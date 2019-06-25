Police 'saddened' at theft of medic's car after ambulance is broken into in Sheffield
A police chief in Sheffield said he is ‘saddened’ at the theft of a medic’s car after her keys were stolen from an ambulance while she treated a patient.
A grey Seat Arona FR was stolen from outside Longley Ambulance Station on Crowder Road, Longley, after the keys were taken from an ambulance parked outside a house on a nearby street.
While medics were treating a patient last Thursday night, a bag containing a set of car keys was stolen from the ambulance and the thief tracked down and drove off in the vehicle.
Acting Superintendent Iain Chorlton, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Emergency service personnel work extremely hard to deliver the best service to South Yorkshire’s communities.
“I am very saddened that this has happened while a paramedic has been helping someone in a medical emergency.
“We will be thoroughly investigating the circumstances into this and we urge anyone with information that can help with our officers to call 101.”
Quote incident number 007 of June 21.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has not yet commented on the theft.