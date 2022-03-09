Woman and passer-by who helped her both injured in Doncaster street attack
A woman and a passer-by who came to her aid both suffered injuries in a Doncaster street attack, police revealed.
Police were called to McConnell Crescent in Rossington on Tuesday afternoon following reports of an assault on a woman in her 30s.
Officers said that a man who came to the rescue of the woman also suffered injuries after being attacked by the offender.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The caller reported that a 34 year-old woman had been assaulted by a known man.
“The victim suffered minor injuries.
“An unknown man to the victim, who offered help is also alleged to have suffered minor injuries by the offender.”
The force said enquiries into the incident are ongoing and urged witnesses or anyone who can help to come forward.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 478 of 7 March, 2022 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, via its helpline on 0800 555111.