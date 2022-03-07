Police discover new cannabis factory in Sheffield – and seize all the plants
Police officers in Sheffield discovered a new cannabis factory in Sheffield –and seized all its plants.
The Darnall and Tinsley policing team received a tip off about a potential new drug den in the city and searched the address.
Read More
Officers found a newly established cannabis factory, where 75 plants were being cultivated.
They were all seized and a police probe has been launched.
MORE: Nine of the largest Sheffield cannabis factories busted by police - and the value of the plants seized
The team said a recent community survey had revealed that drugs and anti-social behaviour were the two issues of most concern to local residents.
A spokesman said over recent days a number people have been stopped and searched on the streets under the Misuse Of Drugs Act, resulting in ‘drugs being recovered off the streets of Sheffield’.
“This is a direct result of people loitering in the area and potentially being involved in anti-social behaviour,” the team said in a Facebook post
“We are keen to know who is out and about in our area, so stopping various vehicles when out patrolling is crucial. One vehicle smelt strongly of cannabis, so we were keen to speak with the driver. A short conversation later, a pair of glazed eyes and cannabis inside the vehicle, a roadside drugs test was conducted which resulted in a positive test for cannabis.
“The driver was arrested.
“This is just a snippet of what the team does. We are working extremely hard to keep the community safe. Please keep contacting us and reporting the issues that matter to you.”
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.