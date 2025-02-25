A flat is thought to have been deliberately set alight by arsonists last night, say firefighters.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Yorkshire Police were sent to Wolseley Road, which runs between Abbeydale Road and London Road near Lowfield, late last night after receiving a call that the property was on fire.

The incident was just up the road from the city’s landmark Madina Masjid mosque.

A fire service spokesman said they sent three fire engines from the city’s Central and Rivelin fire stations, shortly before 9pm, and that they were on the scene for more than two hours dealing with the blaze.

The spokesman said the blaze was reported at 8.55pm.

“The fire is believed to have started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 11pm,” the spokesman added.

The flat was vacant at the time of the fire.

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries into the fire were ongoing.

The force told The Star: “At 9.05pm yesterday (Monday, February 24) we were called to reports of a fire at a property on Wolseley Road, in Sheffield.

“Officers responded alongside crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, who extinguished the fire.

“Nobody was injured during the incident. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”