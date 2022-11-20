Wincobank police incident: Police raid three houses on same Sheffield street, drugs and weapons seized
This was the scene on a Sheffield street, after police carried out three raids on the road as part of a crackdown on drugs in the north of the city.
Officers have released pictures of the raids, which were carried out by officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Wincobank, Shiregreen and Firth Park neighbourhood policing team.
A spokeman for the force said: “On Tuesday morning, officers from the team with support from the Ecclesfield and Parson Cross teams executed three warrants on a road in Wincobank.
“As a result of this, a number of weapons and a large number of cannabis plants were seized which could have a street value of up to £250,000.”
They added that two men were arrested in relation to the production of cannabis and have been charged and remanded in custody to appear before court.
A third man has been released under investigation in relation to the weapons, they said.