Wincobank police incident: Police raid three houses on same Sheffield street, drugs and weapons seized

This was the scene on a Sheffield street, after police carried out three raids on the road as part of a crackdown on drugs in the north of the city.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Nov 2022, 9:32am

Officers have released pictures of the raids, which were carried out by officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Wincobank, Shiregreen and Firth Park neighbourhood policing team.

A spokeman for the force said: “On Tuesday morning, officers from the team with support from the Ecclesfield and Parson Cross teams executed three warrants on a road in Wincobank.

“As a result of this, a number of weapons and a large number of cannabis plants were seized which could have a street value of up to £250,000.”

This was the scene on a street in Wincobank, after police carried out three raids on the road as part of a crackdown on drugs.

They added that two men were arrested in relation to the production of cannabis and have been charged and remanded in custody to appear before court.

A third man has been released under investigation in relation to the weapons, they said.

Police carried out three raids on the same road in Wincobank as part of a crackdown on drugs in the north of the city. Drugs are pictured