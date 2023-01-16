Police have raided a major cannabis factory on a Sheffield estate this morning.

Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team forced the door of the property in Wincobank, suspecting the home was being used by those in the drugs trade.

Entering the building with a warrant, officers then found thousands of pounds worth of cannabis plants, and arrested two men.

A spokesman said this afternoon: “Officers have executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act this morning in Wincobank and located a cannabis cultivation at the address containing over 100 plants. Two males have been arrested and are currently being processed in custody.”

Police have raided a major cannabis factory on a Sheffield estate this morning. Picture shows the door after the house was entered by officers

They are appealing for more information on drugs cultivation in the area after this morning’s raids.

The spokesman added: “Intelligence from the community is key in tackling drug supply so if you have any information please contact Sgt Cook on [email protected] or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

