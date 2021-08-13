‘Wider public safe’ say gun police after reports of gunshots in Gleadless, Sheffield

Officers are appealing for information after the incident, which saw investigations continue today with blue police tape visible this morning around a car park behind a row of shops at Newfield Green.

Police were called at 7pm on Thursday August 12, after members of the public reported hearing shots fired in Gleadless Road. South Yorkshire Police said this morning that officers had found evidence ‘consistent with firearms discharge’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon remains in place on Newfield Green Road

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 775 of August 12

Detective chief inspector Paul Murphy, from the South Yorkshire Police armed crime team said this evening: “We take every incident involving illegal firearms incredibly seriously. I would like to reassure the local communities in Sheffield that we do not believe there to be any ongoing risk to the wider public.

“Illegal weapons can have a devastating impact and we will do everything we can to keep them off the streets of South Yorkshire.

“If you have any information that could assist either investigation, I urge you to get in touch to report it.”

He added anyone who wanted to remain completely anonymous, or did not feel comfortable speaking to police, could call the independent charity Crimestoppers. Their telephone number is 0800 555111 or you can submit information via their website crimestoppers-uk.org.