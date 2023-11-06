Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Witnesses are being urged to come forward, following an incident in which a cyclist was allegedly punched and knocked off his bike after being approached by a trio of 'hooded males'.

The incident took place in the Wickersley area of Rotherham at around 4.48pm on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Launching a witness appeal today (Monday, November 6, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that three hooded males approached a man whilst he was riding past the Wickersley Old Village Cricket Club on his bike."

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching a witness appeal today (Monday, November 6, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that three hooded males approached a man whilst he was riding past the Wickersley Old Village Cricket Club on his bike.

"It is then reported that one of the men punched the victim causing him to fall off his bike.

"The victim reported to have been punched several times before the group of men left the scene.

"Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward with information, as it may help their investigations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Read More Sheffield crime: More than a quarter of young people with criminal records in Sheffield reoffend within a year

Please quote investigation number 14/192748/23 when you get in touch. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.