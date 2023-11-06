News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages
Relive United’s Wolves victory with 15 top celebration and fan photos
Gary O’Neil’s verdict on struggling United ahead of Wolves clash
Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Wickersley Cricket Club: Cyclist punched 'several times' after being approached by trio of 'hooded males'

Police are investigating the alleged assault.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:40 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Witnesses are being urged to come forward, following an incident in which a cyclist was allegedly punched and knocked off his bike after being approached by a trio of 'hooded males'.

The incident took place in the Wickersley area of Rotherham at around 4.48pm on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Launching a witness appeal today (Monday, November 6, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that three hooded males approached a man whilst he was riding past the Wickersley Old Village Cricket Club on his bike."Launching a witness appeal today (Monday, November 6, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that three hooded males approached a man whilst he was riding past the Wickersley Old Village Cricket Club on his bike."
Launching a witness appeal today (Monday, November 6, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that three hooded males approached a man whilst he was riding past the Wickersley Old Village Cricket Club on his bike."
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Launching a witness appeal today (Monday, November 6, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that three hooded males approached a man whilst he was riding past the Wickersley Old Village Cricket Club on his bike.

"It is then reported that one of the men punched the victim causing him to fall off his bike.

"The victim reported to have been punched several times before the group of men left the scene.

"Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward with information, as it may help their investigations."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Please quote investigation number 14/192748/23  when you get in touch. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Related topics:WickersleyPoliceRotherhamSouth Yorkshire Police