Wickersley Cricket Club: Cyclist punched 'several times' after being approached by trio of 'hooded males'
Police are investigating the alleged assault.
Witnesses are being urged to come forward, following an incident in which a cyclist was allegedly punched and knocked off his bike after being approached by a trio of 'hooded males'.
The incident took place in the Wickersley area of Rotherham at around 4.48pm on Monday, October 30, 2023.
Launching a witness appeal today (Monday, November 6, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that three hooded males approached a man whilst he was riding past the Wickersley Old Village Cricket Club on his bike.
"It is then reported that one of the men punched the victim causing him to fall off his bike.
"The victim reported to have been punched several times before the group of men left the scene.
"Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward with information, as it may help their investigations."
You can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Please quote investigation number 14/192748/23 when you get in touch. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org