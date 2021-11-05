The covers, known as StopTopps, are being offered to customers at the Slug & Lettuce in the city centre following growing concerns over drink and injection spiking incidents in Sheffield.

The covers are designed to prevent people dropping substances into glasses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Slug and Lettuce in Sheffield is offering drink covers to customers in a bid to prevent drink spiking

In a Facebook post, the bar said: “Your safety is our number one priority at Slug & Lettuce Sheffield!

“We now have StopTopps for all of our drinks. Give one of our staff a shout if you'd like one and stay safe.”

There have been a number of drink spiking incidents reported in Sheffield over recent months and injection’ spiking was raised as an issue by South Yorkshire Police this week, with incidents reported in both Sheffield and Barnsley last weekend.

Slug & Lettuce customers have responded to the venue’s attempt at keeping them safe.

Claire Cook said: “Great, but so sad that we are having to go to these lengths to protect people.”

Becky Elsdon added: “Fantastic idea, such a sad world we live in that it's necessary! Unfortunately the recent spikings have been with a needle not a drink.”

Caoimhe Goggins said: “Hey Slug & Lettuce, how about increasing your security checks on the door and protecting us instead of making this all about how we need to protect ourselves?”