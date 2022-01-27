South Yorkshire Police say five knife-point robberies reported in the space of just over a week are believed to be linked, with the culprits still at large.

Inspector Kevin Smith, of Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Thankfully, no-one has been injured during any of these incidents but they have been

frightening ordeals for the victims – they have all been threatened with a knife or other bladed weapon and forced to hand over their possessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating a spate of knife-point robberies in Weston Park, Sheffield, which officers believe to be linked

“We are taking all five instances extremely seriously and have increased the number of high visibility patrols in and around the area to help reassure people and to deter further

offences.

Where and when did the knife-point robberies happen?

“All the five robberies happened during the hours of darkness and usually in a location away from the main thoroughfares. I would therefore urge people to walk in groups

wherever possible and stick to the main routes through parks and surrounding areas.

“Always look to keep an eye on your surroundings and try and avoid distractions.”

The first incident happened at 7pm on Sunday, January 16, in Weston Park near the main university building.

A man aged in his 20s was walking with his partner when they were approached and threatened at knife-point by three men, aged 16-to-19, all wearing balaclavas or face

coverings.

What do we know about the suspects?

The three perpetrators stole the victim’s phone as well as his wallet and fled the scene in the direction of Ponderosa Park / Crookes Valley Park.

The second robbery happened a short time later at 7.06pm at Ponderosa Park near Stephen’s Walk when a woman in her 30s was threatened at knife-point to give up her

phone and wallet by three men.

The robbers, who met up with a fourth man after the making off with the victim’s possessions, were described as being aged between 16-19 and wearing dark, hooded clothing and

having snoods over their heads.

Two more similar incidents with three to five perpetrators occurred in the area in the evening on Saturday, January 22, between 7.15pm and 8.30pm, and a fifth robbery

was reported on Tuesday, 25 January at 7.30pm.