It is reported two men were assaulted shortly after 3am on October 30, after leaving Stein Haus on West Street. The two victims and a third man turned off of West Street on Bailey Lane and police understand they were followed by a man wearing a Batman t-shirt and a woman dressed as the Joker.

The two victims, both aged 18, were then violently assaulted in what officers are calling an unprovoked attack. One of the victims suffered serious facial injuries requiring ongoing hospital treatment.

The other victim suffered a slash wound to his hip, indicating to police a knife was used during the assault. Officers investigating the assault would like to hear from you if you recognise the people in the photos.

You can use the force’s live webchat, online portal or call 101 quoting crime number 14/195350/22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers via their website, or by calling 0800 555 111.