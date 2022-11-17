Tyler, aged 16, and Riley, 13, were reported missing to police on Tuesday, November 15, and were last seen today at Cleethorpes train station. Officers believe the pair may be travelling to Sheffield by train.

The youngest of the pair, Riley, is said to be around five-foot-two with brown hair. He is thought to be wearing a white and grey parker style coat and possible have a dark Adidas rucksack.

Tyler has been described as five-foot-eight, also with brown hair, and was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black puffer coat and black trainers.

Tyler (L), aged 16, and Riley (R), 13, are believed to be travelling to Sheffield by train.