Missing Leeds teenagers Riley and Tyler may be in Sheffield as search for boys continues
Humberside Police are appealing for assistance finding two Leeds teenagers who could be travelling to Sheffield by train.
Tyler, aged 16, and Riley, 13, were reported missing to police on Tuesday, November 15, and were last seen today at Cleethorpes train station. Officers believe the pair may be travelling to Sheffield by train.
The youngest of the pair, Riley, is said to be around five-foot-two with brown hair. He is thought to be wearing a white and grey parker style coat and possible have a dark Adidas rucksack.
Tyler has been described as five-foot-eight, also with brown hair, and was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black puffer coat and black trainers.
Most Popular
Humberside Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the two boy, or knows where they may be. You can contact officers searching for the boys on 101, quoting incident number 535 of November 15.