Police are investigating after a council worker was punched in the face during an incident in Rotherham town centre.

The incident is reported to have taken place at Wellgate in Rotherham town centre at around 12.35pm on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Launching a CCTV appeal today (Wednesday, February 21, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A council worker was repeatedly punched in the face in Wellgate in Rotherham town centre.

"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing with CCTV trawls of the area carried out by officers.

"We are now keen to identify the man in the two images as officers feel he may be able to assist with enquiries.

"The man is described as Asian, with black hair, a black beard and of a medium build. He is thought to be in his late 20s and pictured in the CCTV images wearing a baseball cap.

"Do you recognise him?"

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information on to the force via their online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

If you get in touch, quote incident number 442 of February 11, 2024.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.