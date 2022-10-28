Weakland estate Hackenthorpe: Police act over yobs pelting cars and hurling abuse in Sheffield
Yobs pelting cars and turning the air blue as they hurl abuse are running riot on an estate in Sheffield.
Residents have told how unruly youths on the Weakland estate in Hackenthorpe are making their lives a misery, but police say they are taking action. Officers revealed earlier this week that they had delivered 150 letters to homes on the estate after what they described as a ‘sustained period of anti-social behaviour’.
"The letters explain to residents what ASB is, and the close working relationship the police have with Sheffield City Council,” they said. “The letters also explain the consequences to tenancies if a household engages in criminal or anti-social behaviour.”
Describing the problems on the estate, one woman said: “It's got horrid on there since the new houses were put up, I drove down road to get to my brothers and some kids throwing stuff at my car swearing and hurling abuse.” Another person replied: “Try living on here. They are always congregating in middle of road and have the audacity to shout abuse or not move out of the road when a car comes at them yet you just know minute one of them gets run over, their parents will be straight round kicking off!! Drives me mad.”
South Yorkshire Police have asked people to report any incidents of crime or anti-social behaviour by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively people can share details online by visiting: http://reportingcrime.uk.
Earlier this week, police in Parson Cross revealed how they were stepping up patrols on and around Binstead Road in response to anti-social behaviour there. Last week, The Star reported how parts of Arbourthorne were being plagued by youngsters throwing fireworks, torching bins and buzzing around the neighbourhood on motorcycles.