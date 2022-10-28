Residents have told how unruly youths on the Weakland estate in Hackenthorpe are making their lives a misery, but police say they are taking action. Officers revealed earlier this week that they had delivered 150 letters to homes on the estate after what they described as a ‘sustained period of anti-social behaviour’.

Describing the problems on the estate, one woman said: “It's got horrid on there since the new houses were put up, I drove down road to get to my brothers and some kids throwing stuff at my car swearing and hurling abuse.” Another person replied: “Try living on here. They are always congregating in middle of road and have the audacity to shout abuse or not move out of the road when a car comes at them yet you just know minute one of them gets run over, their parents will be straight round kicking off!! Drives me mad.”