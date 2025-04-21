Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating after a gun was fired at a house and two women were attacked.

South Yorkshire Police were called at 11.35pm on Easter Sunday (April 20) by Yorkshire Ambulance Service following a report of a firearm being discharged towards the downstairs window of a property in Almond Avenue, Doncaster.

It is reported that a man then climbed through the window of the address and assaulted two women with a wooden object before fleeing the scene.

Armed officers attended the scene and found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge.

The two women were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers are treating this incident as a targeted attack and a cordon is currently in place in Almond Avenue as officers conduct further enquiries.

Police will also be conducting extra patrols in the area over the course of the next few days and encourage anyone with concerns or questions to speak to them.

Police have launched an investigation following a firearms discharge in the late hours of Easter Sunday. | Google Maps

Detective Chief Inspector Ronayne said: "We will not tolerate gun crime here in South Yorkshire and we are working hard to piece together the circumstances of this incident and bring the person responsible to justice.

"In this instance, a firearm was discharged late at night in a residential area of Doncaster and it is this kind of mindless violence and criminality which puts innocent people in danger.

"We understand news of this firearms discharge will have caused considerable concern in the local community and that is why our officers remain at the scene today conducting further enquiries and carrying out house-to-house visits.

"I want to thank local residents for their ongoing cooperation, and I would urge anyone with information that could help our investigation to please come forward.

"The information you provide is vital and could be the missing piece of the jigsaw that allows us to identify the person responsible for this crime.

"We will act on every single piece of information we receive and we are keen to hear from anyone in the local area, particularly those with relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage in the moments prior to or shortly after the incident.

"We understand that not everybody is comfortable talking to us directly. If that is you, then please consider reporting information to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

"You can contact them anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online through their website, and no one will know you have contacted them."

Information can be reported by calling 101 or visiting the police website. Please quote incident number 995 of April 20, 2025 when you get in touch.

To report information anonymously through Crimestoppers, visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

