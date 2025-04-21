Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two arrests have been made after firearms officers were deployed to a house in South Yorkshire.

Officers were called to an address in the Skellow area of Doncaster following reports that two people living in the property were suspected of being in possession of drugs and weapons.

Firearms officers subsequently attended the scene, surrounded the property and promptly arrested two men in their 20s on Wednesday, April 9. Details have just been released today.

A thorough search of the address led to officers recovering a significant quantity of cannabis as well as multiple mobile phones.

They also discovered large quantities of cash, a notebook containing a list of suspected transactions linked to drug dealing and a suspected taser that had the appearance of a knuckle duster.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of drug and firearm offences.

Police responded to reports of people with weapons and drugs | National World

Detective Inspector Laura Procter, from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team - which tackles serious and organised crime - said: "Community intelligence was crucial in allowing us to execute this warrant and search an address suspected of being involved in drug dealing.

"Drug supply has a devastating impact on our local communities and has been known to lead to other violent criminality as well as the exploitation of vulnerable people.

"We massively value the public's cooperation in helping us to tackle this kind of criminality and I would encourage you to keep reporting information to us on whichever channel you feel most comfortable using."

