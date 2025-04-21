Doncaster: Arrests after armed police respond to reports of residents with weapons

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025, 10:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two arrests have been made after firearms officers were deployed to a house in South Yorkshire.

Officers were called to an address in the Skellow area of Doncaster following reports that two people living in the property were suspected of being in possession of drugs and weapons.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Firearms officers subsequently attended the scene, surrounded the property and promptly arrested two men in their 20s on Wednesday, April 9. Details have just been released today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A thorough search of the address led to officers recovering a significant quantity of cannabis as well as multiple mobile phones.

They also discovered large quantities of cash, a notebook containing a list of suspected transactions linked to drug dealing and a suspected taser that had the appearance of a knuckle duster.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Two men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of drug and firearm offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police responded to reports of people with weapons and drugsPolice responded to reports of people with weapons and drugs
Police responded to reports of people with weapons and drugs | National World

Detective Inspector Laura Procter, from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team - which tackles serious and organised crime - said: "Community intelligence was crucial in allowing us to execute this warrant and search an address suspected of being involved in drug dealing.

"Drug supply has a devastating impact on our local communities and has been known to lead to other violent criminality as well as the exploitation of vulnerable people.

"We massively value the public's cooperation in helping us to tackle this kind of criminality and I would encourage you to keep reporting information to us on whichever channel you feel most comfortable using."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:PeoplePropertyPoliceDrugsDoncaster
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice