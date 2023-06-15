News you can trust since 1887
Wath 'vigilante' incident: Timeline of events after man suffers two broken legs in alleged attack

Police have today raised their presence in a South Yorkshire village after a suspected ‘vigilante attack’ following rumours of knife crime.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST

It follows an arrest today of a 33-year-old man on suspicion of affray, after rumours had circulated in Wath, near Rotherham, of a stabbing on its White Bear estate, off Church Road.

Here is the timeline of events:

Tuesday:

File pictures shows South Yorkshire Police at an incident. We have put together a time line of the Wath incidentFile pictures shows South Yorkshire Police at an incident. We have put together a time line of the Wath incident
> Rumours circulating in community about incidents incuding a stabbing on White Bear estate.

> Reports of man seen with knife. Police search, including use of drone.

Wednesday:

> Ambulance sent to Denman Road at 5.45pm after reports a woman had been stabbed. Medics said injuries were due to a pre-existing medical condition, not stab wounds.

Wath 'vigilante' incident: Graphic shows the timeline of eventsWath 'vigilante' incident: Graphic shows the timeline of events
Wath 'vigilante' incident: Graphic shows the timeline of events

> Police describe reports of ‘significant disturbance’ on Wath Road after people ‘take law into own hands’.

> Police report a man was attacked and left with two suspected broken legs.

Thursday:

> Police announce arrest 33-year-old man on suspicion of affray.

> Increase police presence in the area announced.