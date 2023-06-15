It follows an arrest today of a 33-year-old man on suspicion of affray, after rumours had circulated in Wath, near Rotherham, of a stabbing on its White Bear estate, off Church Road.
Here is the timeline of events:
Tuesday:
> Rumours circulating in community about incidents incuding a stabbing on White Bear estate.
> Reports of man seen with knife. Police search, including use of drone.
Wednesday:
> Ambulance sent to Denman Road at 5.45pm after reports a woman had been stabbed. Medics said injuries were due to a pre-existing medical condition, not stab wounds.
> Police describe reports of ‘significant disturbance’ on Wath Road after people ‘take law into own hands’.
> Police report a man was attacked and left with two suspected broken legs.
Thursday:
> Police announce arrest 33-year-old man on suspicion of affray.
> Increase police presence in the area announced.