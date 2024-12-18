Shocking video shows a car driving along a pavement to avoid traffic on a busy Sheffield road - shortly before it was involved in a crash.

The footage, recorded on a dashcam, shows people walking along the pavement, and then the grey car is seen driving along the entire width of the walkway, overtaking queueing traffic on the actual road.

Moments later the car was said to have driven through a red light, causing a crash with another vehicle.

The driver of a black BMW X6 is reported to have been trying to escape police just metres before traffic lights. As the driver drove through the red light he caused a crash with two other vehicles, according to the person whose camera recorded the incident, who does not want to be named.

A car drives along the pavement to escape police near Firth Park, Sheffield, before crashing. Picture: Nextbase | Nextbase

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We responded to reports of a vehicle driving at speed on Barnsley Road in Sheffield at 3.40pm on September 9.

“The driver of a black BMW X6 failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit commenced which was abandoned a short while later.”

“Following the pursuit, the vehicle was involved in a collision with a red Audi A3 and a silver Toyota Yaris. The BMW was abandoned in Barnsley Road and the driver fled the scene on foot. There were no injuries reported and enquiries are ongoing.”

The driver of the car which recorded the incident on a Nextbase dashcam, and has been released by Nextbase, said: “I was driving up the road and a car came from the side road, he drove through the footpath, going through the lights, and then in the next one minute, he had crashed into another car. I think he was running away from something.”

Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety at Nextbase, said: "This incident shows the level of unpredictability when driving in the UK.

“Dash cams are an asset for moments like this.

“In the event of a collision, not only does the driver have evidence that they are not at fault, but also a clear recollection of how the incident unfolded in the event of shock."