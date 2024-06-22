Herringthorpe murder probe: Man arrested after tragic death of woman, seriously injured at house in Rotherham
Police are on the scene today and have sealed off the street where the incident was reported, yesterday evening.
Detectives and scene of crime officers have been seen at the site, which is cordoned off with blue and white police tape.
Officers this morning confirmed a murder investigation is underway following the death, which happened in Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Yesterday evening (Friday 21 June), at 5.53pm we were called to reports of a woman inside a property on Herringthorpe Road with serious injuries.
“Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
“A scene and road closures are currently in place on Herringthorpe Road while officers carry out their enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, online, via the South Yorkshire Police live chat or by calling 101.
Quote incident number 878 of 21 June 2024 when you get in touch.
You can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org