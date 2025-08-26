Watch the dramatic moment armed cops arrested two South Yorkshire robbers after £50k jewellery heist

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 14:19 BST
This is the moment two South Yorkshire robbers who tied up a shopkeeper and threatened to kill her in a £50,000 jewellery raid were arrested by armed cops.

Ints Dombrovskis, aged 45, and Hugo Ignats, 42, of Barnsley, looted PG Jewellery and Collectables on May 30, 2025.

Video footage captured the moment armed cops arrested two armed robbers from South Yorkshireplaceholder image
Video footage captured the moment armed cops arrested two armed robbers from South Yorkshire | Lincolnshire Police

The masked pair came armed with an axe and pretended to have a pistol in a bag - pointing it at a young shop assistant.

This is the moment two masked thugs tie up a shopkeeper and threaten to kill her in a £50,000 jewellery raidplaceholder image
This is the moment two masked thugs tie up a shopkeeper and threaten to kill her in a £50,000 jewellery raid | Lincolnshire Police / SWNS

CCTV footage shows the thugs ordering the woman to open the display cabinets before binding her ankles and wrists with duct tape and bungee cord.

Ignats can be heard threatening the unnamed woman, saying “don’t move or I will kill you" while carrying the long-handled axe.

The robbers stole watches, rings and necklaces from the shop in in Holbeach, Lincolnshire.

This is the moment police captured the two Barnsley menplaceholder image
This is the moment police captured the two Barnsley men | Lincolnshire Police / SWNS

Jewllery worth more than £50,000 was stolen in the raid

Pictured left to right: Hudo Ignats and Ints Dombroskisplaceholder image
Pictured left to right: Hudo Ignats and Ints Dombroskis | Submit

This video shows the moment the pair were stopped by armed officers as they made their getaway.

Both men were sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (Aug 22) after pleading guilty to robbery.

They were each jailed for seven years and four months.

