Watch the dramatic moment armed cops arrested two South Yorkshire robbers after £50k jewellery heist
Ints Dombrovskis, aged 45, and Hugo Ignats, 42, of Barnsley, looted PG Jewellery and Collectables on May 30, 2025.
The masked pair came armed with an axe and pretended to have a pistol in a bag - pointing it at a young shop assistant.
CCTV footage shows the thugs ordering the woman to open the display cabinets before binding her ankles and wrists with duct tape and bungee cord.
Ignats can be heard threatening the unnamed woman, saying “don’t move or I will kill you" while carrying the long-handled axe.
The robbers stole watches, rings and necklaces from the shop in in Holbeach, Lincolnshire.
Jewllery worth more than £50,000 was stolen in the raid
This video shows the moment the pair were stopped by armed officers as they made their getaway.
Both men were sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (Aug 22) after pleading guilty to robbery.
They were each jailed for seven years and four months.
