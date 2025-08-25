3 . Harland Road

Police released releasing a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following reports of harassment in Sheffield. It is reported that on 13 July at around 2.45am, a man attended an address on Harland Road and repeatedly knocked on a woman's door and window before leaving. On 19 July at around 2.30am, we received a similar report of a man visiting the same address and playing explicit material on a phone outside the front door. A short time later, it is believed the man then looked through the woman's curtains into her bedroom. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with enquiries. He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall with short, light brown hair and of average build. Quote investigation number 14/134932/25. Photo: SYP | syp Photo: SYP