South Yorkshire Police have asked for the public’s help in tracing these people, who have been caught on camera in Sheffield and South Yorkshire recently.
Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing police investigation in Sheffield or South Yorkshire, but images may be of either potential suspects or witnesses.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or online, or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
1. On camera
Police want to speak to the people in these pictures | National World Photo: National World
2. Jaunty Mount
Police issued pictures of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a report of theft in Sheffield.
Around 8.50am on 5 August, it is reported a man got out of a Citroen C4 Picasso car in Jaunty Mount before stealing property from a driveway.
Enquiries have been ongoing and they are now keen to identify the man in these images as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.
He is described as an Eastern European man, aged in his 50s who has short greying hair and is of a medium build.
Quote investigation number 14/138467/25.
Photo: SYP | SYP Photo: SYP
3. Harland Road
Police released releasing a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following reports of harassment in Sheffield.
It is reported that on 13 July at around 2.45am, a man attended an address on Harland Road and repeatedly knocked on a woman's door and window before leaving.
On 19 July at around 2.30am, we received a similar report of a man visiting the same address and playing explicit material on a phone outside the front door. A short time later, it is believed the man then looked through the woman's curtains into her bedroom.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with enquiries.
He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall with short, light brown hair and of average build.
Quote investigation number 14/134932/25.
Photo: SYP | syp Photo: SYP
4. Barnsley Road
Police released a CCTV image of two women they would like to speak to in connection with a reported theft in Sheffield.
On Friday 20 June at 11.50am, it is reported that an elderly man was travelling on a bus and got off at Barnsley Road when two women also got off at the same stop. It is then believed that the two women spoke to the man before one of them stole his wallet and fled the scene.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to identify the women in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
Quote investigation number 14/109896/25 | SYP Photo: SYP