A police video has been released showing South Yorkshire Police officers raiding a cannabis farm.

On Thursday, March 6, officers from the Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team raided a home on Silverdales, in Dinnington.

Cannabis plants worth £50,000 have been seized by South Yorkshire Police following a raid in Dinnington (archive image).

Inside the property a cannabis cultivation was discovered containing 50 mature plants. It is estimated that each plant is worth approximately £1,000, putting the total value of the plants at around £50,000.

The plants have been seized and will be destroyed.

Rotherham South NPT Inspector Darren Birley said: “This warrant was a result of information shared by you – our local communities.

“Reports from members of the public are useful in helping us paint a better intelligence picture which aids our commitment to tackle organised criminality – which is often linked to cannabis cultivations.

“Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”

Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:

- Heavy smell of cannabis

- Windows blacked out

- Excessive condensation on windows

- Blocked letterbox

- Heavy use of anti-odour devices

- Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time

- Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained e.

If you are concerned about crime in your area, you can report it via 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also submit information, anonymously, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111