A week-long operation to tackle gangs growing cannabis has seen £3million worth of plants seized in South Yorkshire.

Between February 17 and 21, officers in all four policing districts in South Yorkshire executed 17 drug warrants – resulting in over 3,000 cannabis plants being seized and 13 people arrested.

Bodyworn camera footage shows the moment a South Yorkshire Police officer rams a door down and discovers a cannabis farm as part of Operation Mille. | SYP

It included an early morning raid at a property on Townhead Road, in Dore, Sheffield, which saw over 500 plants being seized.

Sadik Sula, 24, of no fixed abode, and Renato Vrapi, 26, of no fixed above, have been charged with possessing criminal property and producing a controlled drug following that raid.

Officers in Barnsley also discovered a sophisticated cannabis farm at an address on Bartholomew Street, in Wombwell. A total of 300 plants were spread across the property’s loft, cellar and two bedrooms.

Dung Tran Phu, 35, of Bartholomew Street, has been charged.

Approximately 1,500 plants were also unearthed in a drug den in Doncaster Gate, Rotherham. As well as the plants, three large bags of cannabis bud were also seized.

In Doncaster, officers seized approximately 500 plants in two warrants at properties in Cooper Street and Childers Street.

Detective Chief Inspector Samuel Blakemore said: “We know that cannabis cultivations are often linked to organised criminality and exploitation of vulnerable people. It is important that people are aware of the connection between drugs and violent crime.

“Part of the purpose of this week of action has also been to gain valuable intelligence about those facilitating these criminal enterprises.

“We will continue to work with our communities to tackle this problem. I would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity. With your help we can develop a greater intelligence picture and executed more warrants across South Yorkshire.”