Limpsfield Road: Cannabis farm discovered as police carry out raid in Wincobank, Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police carried out a late afternoon raid on property on Limpsfield Road, Wincobank, on Monday.
Today the force confirmed that after carrying out the warrant at the address, officers had discovered a crop of of cannabis plants, which they estimate would have had a street value of over £300,000.
Officers went into the building at around 5pm on Monday, March 3.
A spokesman said: “The investigation is ongoing and one person has been interviewed under caution in relation to the matter.”
Police have also issued a picture showing the scene at the property.
The force added: “This is organised crime which has a negative impact on our communities and we are committed to tackling.
“Information from the community is key to helping us tackle this problem so if you have any information please get in touch via 101, report online or report anonymously via Crimestoppers.”