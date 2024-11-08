Watch footage as Barnsley man arrives at Rotherham riots in truck filled with debris used to attack hotel
Shocking new aerial footage shows the extent of the riots outside a Manvers Way hotel in Rotherham in August.
The footage released by South Yorkshire Police also shows how Barnsley man Jake Turton arrived in a truck loaded with debris which was then used to attack police.
Turton, 38, was filmed pulling up in his Ford Ranger truck, which was loaded with wood and other debris in the back.
Other rioters were then caught plundering the vehicle for items which were then thrown at police and used to set fires around the hotel.
Turton, of Darfield, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for two years and three months on November 6.