Shocking new aerial footage shows the extent of the riots outside a Manvers Way hotel in Rotherham in August.

The footage released by South Yorkshire Police also shows how Barnsley man Jake Turton arrived in a truck loaded with debris which was then used to attack police.

Jake Turton was part of the large-scale scenes of violent disorder at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday 4 August. The 38-year-old was recorded by the National Police Air Service arriving near the hotel in a red Ford Ranger with wood and other objects on the back. | South Yorkshire Police / SWNS

Turton, 38, was filmed pulling up in his Ford Ranger truck, which was loaded with wood and other debris in the back.

Other rioters were then caught plundering the vehicle for items which were then thrown at police and used to set fires around the hotel.

Turton, of Darfield, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for two years and three months on November 6.