A woman has been banned from keeping animals from life after the remains of 12 cats who had been starved to death were found in her flat.

The skeletal remains of the animals were discovered strewn throughout the one-bedroom property in Highfield Road, Chesterfield, in April last year. Two surviving cats were rescued by the RSPCA.

This is what was waiting for RSPCA officers in the flat of a Chesterfield woman who allowed 12 cats to starve to death. | RSPCA

A statement from the charity claims magistrates described the case as “one of the most distressing they had ever heard.”

Klare Forman, aged 45, now of Gratton Court, was handed the ban and suspended jail term at a sentencing hearing on July 24. She previously pleaded guilty to one Animal Welfare Act offence following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

The flat was raided by police and animal welfare officers on April 11, 2024, following reports that live and dead cats were inside.

Faeces and the skeletal remains were strewn throughout the horrifying flat in Chesterfield. | RSPCA

In his evidence to the court, RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Neil Coleman, said: “The property was full of piled up clothing, as well as cat faeces across the floor. There was a deceased skeletal cat upon entrance to the front door. Within the living room there were five dead skeletal cats.

“We entered the bedroom where there was a deceased skeletal cat at the foot of the bed, and another dead black cat underneath the bed which was still intact.

“On the left hand side of the bed there was a further deceased cat, partially decomposed. Another dead tortoiseshell cat was found within the bedroom wardrobe.”

This photos shows matted cat faeces found on a rug. | RSPCA

While searching through various bags of items, the remains of two kittens were found wrapped in clothing. There was no food or water for the cats anywhere in the flat.

Milk found inside the fridge, which had been turned off, had expired at the end of December 2023, suggesting no one had been living at the property for a considerable time.

Two female cats were found alive in the bedroom. Scared and skittish, they were successfully caught and taken for immediate veterinary treatment. Both were found to be alert and responsive with teeth and coats in good condition.

This photo shows just one of the 12 decomposed cat skeleton found in the woman's flat. | RSPCA

The court heard there was nothing left of the bodies of the deceased felines, and the lack of flesh on them led RSPCA officers to believe it was likely the surviving cats had eaten the remains of those who had died.

In her evidence, the vet who also examined the two partially decomposed cats, said it was likely the animals were not fed a correct cat diet for a period of weeks to months.

She said: “Although clinical examination was limited, the poor body condition was obvious. The post-mortem examination provides more conclusive detail in relation to the severity of anorexia these animals would have been suffering.

The court heard that Forman was traced to the Gratton Court address by the RSPCA during the course of the investigation.

At first she told an Inspector that she had made arrangements for another woman to come and live at the flat to look after the cats, although she couldn’t provide a name or telephone number for her. She said she only had four cats and couldn’t vouch for the others that were found at the property.

RSPCA officers found just two cats living in the horrifying flat. It is believed they would have had to eat the other dead cats to survive for the weeks they were left unattended. They have now been safely rehomed. | RSPCA

Forman then agreed she had responsibility for the animals and had never made an arrangement for someone else to look after them. The two surviving cats were signed over by her into the care of the RSPCA.

In mitigation the court was told that Forman had been using drugs and was now being assisted in her rehabilitation. She was said to be “deeply apologetic” for the animals that had suffered, but her poor physical and mental health meant that prison would be detrimental to her. Her early guilty plea was also highlighted.

Sentencing her, magistrates said it was “one of the most distressing cases they had ever heard in their court”.

They said the description of what had been found inside the flat was very graphic and they declined to view the footage or photographs because they were too distressing.

Forman was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, reduced to 17 weeks and suspended for two years. She was also ordered to carry out 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days and pay costs of £400 and a £154 victim surcharge.

The two surviving cats made a good recovery and were cared for by the RSPCA’s Chesterfield & North Derbyshire Branch. They have since been rehomed.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, ARO Coleman said: “The scene inside the flat was extremely distressing. The entire flat was littered with bones and the skeletons of cats who had sadly perished in the most awful circumstances. I’d like to thank the police officer and the staff from the council who assisted us with this incident, which was very upsetting for all concerned.

“Although we were only able to save two cats, I’m so pleased they are both in loving homes now and the lifetime ban given to the defendant reflects how serious this case was.”