Watch: Footage shows piles of car parts and pallets of 'stolen goods' from inside Rotherham 'chop shop'

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 05:00 GMT
This was what a South Yorkshire Police officer found in an alleged ‘chop shop’ in a Rotherham industrial estate.

A suspected ‘chop shop’ reportedly containing multiple stolen cars, high-end vehicle parts and pallets of stolen goods was unearthed by police in Rotherham.

The unit on Kiveton Park Industrial Estate was raided by officers after an investigation in January. Two men were arrested and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Now, SYP has released footage of what an officer found in the unit.

Among the haul were a stack of Mercedes Benz licence plates, pallets of Toshiba ink cartridges - and box upon box of chocolate.

Watch the clip above to see inside the alleged chop shop, and learn more about the police operation here.

