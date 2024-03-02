Watch: Dramatic footage as traffic cops with taser chase suspects, ahead of Channel Five documentary
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the dramatic moment police chase suspects on foot after pursing their speeding car.
Derbyshire Police have shared the clip on social media ahead of the Channel Five television show Traffic Cops, which broadcasts on Monday evening.
Derbyshire Police have been working with the broadcaster on the series, which has shown the force's officers in action. Derbyshire officers patrol the roads right up to the border with Sheffield in areas including Killamarsh, Eckington and Dronfield.
The clip shows the car leave the M1 before the force's officers have to leap out of the car to pursue them on foot. One appears to have a taser.
The footage comes to an end with the message: "What happened next?"
The force Tweeted: "When a fail to stop goes from four wheels to two legs, there's only one thing to do."
Traffic Cops returns on Monday night, 8pm on Channel 5.