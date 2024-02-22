Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lindsy represented Great British Age Group Team (vet 45) in the Duathlon becoming triple world champion in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and was a European silver medallist in 2022 and 2023.

The Guinness Book of World Records for 2016 also hailed her as the fastest woman pushing a pram and baby over the half marathon distance.

The Rotherham-born athlete is now taking training to the next level, though, as she prepares for the World Triathlon Championships - and acclaimed Doncaster film-maker Wayne will be following her progress towards competition over the coming months.

Lindsy is the subject of a new Wayne Sables documentary - picture by Graham Beardsley, VSP Images

The documentary will also explore Lindsy’s life as a director of Active Fusion, the charity that helps schools develop physical education and school sport and enhance local sporting opportunities within the community, helping every child to develop a love for being active and create positive habits that last a lifetime.

“Lindsy is a truly inspirational person, both within Doncaster and at a national level and she has a story that I am delighted I have been given the opportunity to share,” said Wayne.

“It’s the story of somebody who insists they are just an average person, somebody who says they achieve things only because they put the time in.

“We’re about to start filming right now but we are still hoping that we might be able to find a sponsor who will help us to take Lindsy’s inspiring story to the biggest possible audience.”

The aim is to see the film receive a premiere at Doncaster’s Savoy Cinema in the autumn, before being launched onto the wider international documentary festival circuit.

Wayne’s previous documentaries include Fluidity, a study of Doncaster’s LGBTQ+ community and the city’s only drag group.

The film met with instant success, being named best documentary short at the Amsterdam Short Film Festival and picking up an outstanding achievement award at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

Hidden Stories from Westgate Voices - a look at the way in which music became central to Wakefield Westgate’s successful regeneration - was shown at Manchester’s Lift Off Film Festival and Wakefield’s Long Division Festival and was also submitted for screening at a host of international festivals including the San Francisco Festival, London’s Doc’n Roll Festival, the Aesthetica Film Festival, Leeds Film Festival and the Sheffield International Documentary Festival.

Wayne’s experimental dance film Familiar Struggle, a 12-minute piece choreographed and performed by Barnsley dancer Keira Martin, was named best experimental film at the Montreal Independent Film Festival 2021 and at the Toronto Film Channel Awards, then went on to land the best experimental director prize at the LA Sun Film Fest 2021 and was a finalist in the Austin International Art Festival.