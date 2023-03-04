Newly-released crime figures have revealed that the 13 Sheffield streets pictured here were the worst for anti-social behaviour reports in January 2023.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 13 worst streets in the city for antisocial behaviour in January 2023.

The Star has compared the figures from South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

South Yorkshire Police defines antisocial behaviour as: “Any aggressive, intimidating or destructive activity that damages or destroys another person's quality of life.”

According to the force, anti-social behaviour (ASB) to report to the police may include: begging; the buying or selling of drugs in public; street drinking; off-road motorbikes; hate crime-related vandalism and graffiti; fireworks misuse; threatening/violent neighbours; fly tipping (if it is happening now); prostitution and indecent behaviour and suspicious vehicles.

If the ASB problem you are experiencing is included in the list above, you can report it to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . The 13 worst Sheffield streets for antisocial behaviour in January 2023 The 13 streets pictured here were involved in the highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in January 2023 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near High Street, Sheffield city centre: 9 reports of antisocial behaviour. The highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in January 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 9 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Cotleigh Rd, Hackenthorpe: 8 reports of antisocial behaviour. The second-highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in January 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Cotleigh Rd, Hackenthorpe with 8 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . On or near Edmund Close, Greenhill: 7 reports of antisocial behaviour. The third-highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in January 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Edmund Close, Greenhill with 7 Photo: Google Photo Sales