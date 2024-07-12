South Yorkshire Police issue warning over ticket scams ahead of Euro 2024 final
South Yorkshire Police has given the warning as people are expected to rush to get their hands on last minute tickets to the Euro 2024 final.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Unfortunately, some people who venture down this route end up being the victim of scams, as they are dealt the double blow of missing out on tickets and losing their hard-earned money.
“In a typical ticket scam, the seller will tell you that they will post or email the tickets as soon as you have transferred the money to their bank account. Then once you have sent the money, they will disappear into thin air or block you on social media so you cannot contact them.”
UEFA has also issued a warning around ticketing fraud in the run-up to the final on Sunday (July 14).
Charlotte Platts, Fraud Protect Officer at South Yorkshire Police, said the scam has become more common over time.
She said: “Thousands of people in the UK tricked into buying fake or non-existent tickets every year.
"The desire to get tickets at any cost can lure you into fake deals on social media, and it's always worth remembering that if something doesn't seem quite right, then it is probably a scam."
The force has issued the following guidance, with full guidance on the Get Safe Online page, to ensure safe purchasing of tickets:
- Only buy tickets from official vendors, the box office or reputable fan reseller or ticket exchange sites
- Do not click on social media, text, emails or attachments offering tickets
- Do not pay for tickets by bank transfer, instead pay by credit card for additional protection
- Double check that a page is genuine before you buy tickets from it
For more information on how to protect yourself against various types of fraud, visit: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/