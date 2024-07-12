Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the buzz from England’s semi-final win in Euro 2024 continues across South Yorkshire, police have issued a warning about frausters who may look to take advantage of the situation through scams.

South Yorkshire Police has given the warning as people are expected to rush to get their hands on last minute tickets to the Euro 2024 final.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Unfortunately, some people who venture down this route end up being the victim of scams, as they are dealt the double blow of missing out on tickets and losing their hard-earned money.

“In a typical ticket scam, the seller will tell you that they will post or email the tickets as soon as you have transferred the money to their bank account. Then once you have sent the money, they will disappear into thin air or block you on social media so you cannot contact them.”

Police have issued a ticket scam warning ahead of the Euro 2024 final, amid a growing trend nationally.

UEFA has also issued a warning around ticketing fraud in the run-up to the final on Sunday (July 14).

Charlotte Platts, Fraud Protect Officer at South Yorkshire Police, said the scam has become more common over time.

She said: “Thousands of people in the UK tricked into buying fake or non-existent tickets every year.

"The desire to get tickets at any cost can lure you into fake deals on social media, and it's always worth remembering that if something doesn't seem quite right, then it is probably a scam."

The force has issued the following guidance, with full guidance on the Get Safe Online page, to ensure safe purchasing of tickets:

Only buy tickets from official vendors, the box office or reputable fan reseller or ticket exchange sites

Do not click on social media, text, emails or attachments offering tickets

Do not pay for tickets by bank transfer, instead pay by credit card for additional protection

Double check that a page is genuine before you buy tickets from it

For more information on how to protect yourself against various types of fraud, visit: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/