They believe the men could hold vital information about a fatal shooting, two stabbings and a brutal attack

There are other unsolved murders in Sheffield, but in these four cases, the names of men wanted for questioning have been released.

The oldest of the four cases dates back to December 2014, when Jordan Thomas, aged 22, was shot in a car at a set of traffic lights on Derek Dooley Way.

He was shot through the window of a car he was travelling in, with detectives believing the assassination to be a revenge attack in a feud between two gangs.

A man was jailed for 36 years for Jordan's murder but it could never be proven that he was the gunman who pulled the trigger and he was convicted on the basis that he was part of a pre-planned plot to kill.

Four others believed to hold vital information – Mohammed Ali, Ahmed Warsame, Saeed Hussein, and Jamal Ali were named afterwards as people of interest.

Their photos were released by South Yorkshire Police but they have yet to be tracked down.

More recently, following the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Jordan Marples-Douglas in Woodthorpe, in 2020, a suspect’s identity was made public during another man’s trial over the killing.

Ismail Mohamoud Adan was named in court as a man alleged to have been involved in the murder when two men were said to have confronted Mr Marples-Douglas over a drug debt they were to ‘enforce’.

One of the men, Ben Jones, formerly of Archdale Road, Manor, was found guilty of murder and jailed for life.

Adan left the UK the day after the murder and is believed to have flown to Somalia.

Detectives in Sheffield are still keen to trace a man wanted over the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett in Sheffield in August 2018.

Four men were sentenced for the parts they played in a drug deal which led to an altercation in which Kavan was fatally stabbed, but his killer remains free.

Kavan was knifed in his chest near to Langsett Walk and was taken to hospital but died four days later.

Ahmed Farrah, who is believed to have been injured in the same incident, is wanted for questioning over the murder.

Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall, was captured on CCTV at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries on the night that Kavan was stabbed.

And Sheffield man Abdi Ali is wanted for questioning over the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was battered to death in his home in Cleethorpes in July 2018.

A man was jailed for life over the murder but jurors in his trial were told that he did not act alone and Ali was also involved.

Ali was born in Somalia but brought up in Sheffield, where he lived until he moved to the east coast in the summer of 2018.

He has links to Shirecliffe and Pitsmoor.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

