Girl, aged two, taken to hospital after police chase crash in Rotherham
A girl aged two was taken to hospital after a car involved in a police chase in Rotherham hit two other vehicles.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were involved in the pursuit of a Volkswagen Golf which failed to stop on Saturday as it travelled out of Rotherham town centre.
The Golf then struck a blue Audi A3 and a Vauxhall Corsa on Potter Hill, Greasbrough.
The driver of the Golf fled the scene and is still on the run.
A two-year-old girl, 35-year-old man and two women, aged 19 and 56, were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The 35-year-old man, 56-year-old woman and two-year old girl were in the Audi A3 and the 19-year-old woman was in the Golf.
Police said they are not believed to have been seriously injured.