Matthew Brereton, also known as Michael Brereton, is believed to hold vital information about offences in Sheffield earlier this year. He is white, approximately 6ft tall, slim and has brown/grey hair.

Have you seen him, or do you know where he might be? Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 424 of November 12, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.