Three years since a Sheffield man was stabbed to death on a Sheffield estate, one of the men believed to have been involved remains on the run.

Ismail Mohamoud Adan was named in court as a man alleged to have been involved in the killing of Jordan Marples-Douglas in Sheffield in March 2020.

During the trial of Ben Jones, formerly of Archdale Road, Manor, who was found gulity of murder and jailed for life, it was claimed that he did not act alone.

The prosecution case was that Jordan, aged 23, was stabbed to death in his home in Woodthorpe when two men were said to have confronted him over a drug debt they were to ‘enforce’.

Jordan Marples-Douglas (top right). Killer Ben Jones (bottom left) and Dina Aweimrin (bottom right) who was convicting of assisting an offender, who remains on the run to this day

They were named as Jones, who was ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years behind bars, and Adan, who fled the country the day after the horror attack.

It emerged in court that Adan’s girlfriend at the time booked him a flight to Dubai.

Using his partner Dina Aweimrin’s bank card at Dubai airport, Adan then booked himself a flight to Somalia, where he is believed to be evading arrest.

Aweimrin, 22 when she was found guilty of assisting an offender, was jailed for three years for her role.

Jordan Marples-Douglas, aged 23, was stabbed to death in Sheffield in March 2020

In a statement issued after Jones and Aweimrin were jailed, Jordan’s loved ones said: “Despite the trial coming to an end it does not bring closure for us as a family.

“There is still a suspect outstanding who fled the UK in the days following Jordan's murder. We hope one day justice will take its course.”

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, who led the murder probe, said at the time: “Jones will now spend a considerable period of time behind bars for his extreme violence that night.

“Aweimrin has also rightly been served a custodial sentence for her actions, which led to another man fleeing the country and evading the authorities. Our efforts to trace him continue.”

Aweimrin pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender, claiming she thought her boyfriend had to leave the country because of an ill relative. She denied knowing that Jordan had been killed.