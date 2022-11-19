Officers issued the pictures this afternoon after a raid with a warrant, the latest to uncover cannabis being illegally grown in secret farms in the city.

The raid was carried out by members of South Yorkshire Police’s Walkley and Hillsborough neighbourhood team. A spokesman said today they had been developing intelligence about ‘significant drugs activity’ culminating with the strike this morning on Walkley Road, Walkey.

They said the team found cannabis plants, both mature and growing, in a ‘well established set up’, describing it ‘organised’, and the electricity supply as ‘dangerous’.

Police found drugs in a house on Walkley Road, Walkley, this morning.

A suspect has been arrested, they said, adding the house was searched, and cut and drying cannabis also found on one of the floors.

They added: “Final tally of cannabis seized today on Walkley Road is £370,000 worth (at least). The electricity is now safe.”

