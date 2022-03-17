Crime scene investigators have taped off the entrance to the underpass that runs under St Mary’s Gate off Waitrose’s car park.

Officers were reportedly called at around 2.30pm today (March 17). A member of public said they saw several ambulances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have taped off the underpass at the bottom of the Waitrose car park off St Mary's Gate.

Pictures show how the cordon is in place around a car that appears to have a damaged windscreen.

An eyewitness told The Star: “I drove past at around 2.30pm and there were a lot of ambulances and police cars.

"I called into Waitrose at around 4.30pm and the underpass at the back was sealed off.”

Another member of the public said: “An officer told me they will be there another couple of hours.

A member of the public said a car is inside the cordon and appears to have a damaged windscreen.

"A car there has very visible damage on the front window from what looks like a stone.”

Waitrose itself is still open.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for a comment.