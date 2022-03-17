Waitrose Sheffield: Underpass at back of supermarket cordoned off 'for next few hours' following serious incident
A police cordon is in place around a major Sheffield underpass near a supermarket car park following a serious incident.
Crime scene investigators have taped off the entrance to the underpass that runs under St Mary’s Gate off Waitrose’s car park.
Officers were reportedly called at around 2.30pm today (March 17). A member of public said they saw several ambulances.
Read More
Pictures show how the cordon is in place around a car that appears to have a damaged windscreen.
An eyewitness told The Star: “I drove past at around 2.30pm and there were a lot of ambulances and police cars.
"I called into Waitrose at around 4.30pm and the underpass at the back was sealed off.”
Another member of the public said: “An officer told me they will be there another couple of hours.
"A car there has very visible damage on the front window from what looks like a stone.”
Waitrose itself is still open.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.