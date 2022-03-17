Officers taped off taped off the entrance to the underpass that runs under St Mary’s Gate off Waitrose’s car park at around 2.30 yesterday (March 17).

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed they were called to the area to reports of a shooting, and a man is now in hospital with firearm wounds.

A member of the public said a car is inside the cordon and appears to have a damaged windscreen.

A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Clarence Lane, Sheffield, shortly before 2.30pm today (March 17) following reports of a shooting.

“One man was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a firearms discharge. His injuries are not deemed to be life threatening.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 528 of March 17.”

A member of public told The Star the cordon was in place around a black Kia car, which had "very visible damage on the front window from what looks like a stone.”