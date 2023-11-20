Vodka Revolution Sheffield: Man assaulted during incident in popular city centre bar
The public are being asked to identify the two men pictured because it is believed they 'may be able to assist with enquiries'.
Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a reported assault in the city centre.
Launching a public appeal today (Monday, November 20, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that at 9.09pm on Sunday, August 27 (2023), a man was assaulted inside Vodka Revolution in Fitzwilliam Street.
"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the two men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
"They are both described as being white, with brown hair and in their early twenties.
"Do you recognise either of the men pictured?"
Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
Please quote incident number 912 of August 27, 2023 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org