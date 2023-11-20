Sheffield foodbanks: S6Foodbank sees near 30% rise in parcel handouts in six months
Figures released by the Trussel Trust revealed demand had grown more on the S6Foodbank network than the majority of others in the UK - WATCH Harry Harrison's report below.
Data released by the Trussel Trust has shown a 30 per cent increase in the number of food parcels being handed out across Sheffield's S6Foodbank network.
Between April and September 2023, 34,524 food parcels were distributed to families in the city. It is a time period where foodbanks expect demand to drop slightly as money is saved on utility bills over summer.
The astonishing number is up 27 per cent on the six months directly before. Harry Harrison spoke with Chris Hardy about the new figures.