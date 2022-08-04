Finalists in the 11th English Curry Awards, established to celebrate Asian talent across the UK’s curry industry, have been announced with Viraaj Restaurant in Woodseats among those up for a top award.

The awards are a celebration of the top Asian curry professionals and businesses with the finalist shortlist being determined by public vote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viraaj Restaurant, Woodseats, Sheffield, has been shortlisted in the Restaurant of the Year category of the English Curry Awards 2022

The renowned black-tie awards ceremony will take place on August 22 in Birmingham.

The awards highlight the growth of the Asian curry sector and recognise the achievements of those who work their hardest to perfect every meal.

Those rewarded, will include chefs, restaurants, managers, takeaways, teams and curry schools.

Viraaj Restaurant has been shortlisted in the Restaurant of the Year category.

A spokesman said “All the team and all customers at Viraaj Restaurant are very happy and excited by the news we are finalists which is a great achievement. A very big thank you to all our customers and everyone for nominating us.”

An English Curry Awards spokesman said: “The curry campaign has been hugely successful across the UK with Scottish, English and London editions to the awards.

“The English Curry Awards were one of our first and remain one of our best awards. It’s always a brilliant night of fun,food and celebration.