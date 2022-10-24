The victim was left with injuries to his face, ribs and his legs after the attack which happened in Killamarsh on a Friday night, with the attackers, who were thought to be teenagers, stealing cash from his pockets.

Derbyshire Police are investigating the assault, which took place between around 8pm and 9pm on Friday October 14 on a footpath off Sheepcote Road, opposite the junction with Delves Road.

A man in his 30s was punched and kicked by a group of three or four men who stole cash from his pockets

A spokesman for the force said: “A man, who is aged in his 30s, was allegedly punched and kicked by a group of three or four men who stole cash from his pockets. He suffered injuries to his face, ribs and legs and attended hospital and it was reported to police the following day (October 15).

“The men are described as being aged in their late teens and were all wearing dark tracksuits with the hoods up. One is believed to have been wearing a face covering, and the other a black mask and dark sunglasses. We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation should contact police on 101 on quoting reference 22000605763 or online. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, by ringing its calls centre on 0800 555 111, or by logging on to the charity’s CrimeStoppers website, which has the web address of https://crimestoppers-uk.org/