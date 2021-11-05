Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 3 how Laura Snaith, aged 22, formerly of Huddersfield Road, Barnsley, was spotted swerving on the northbound carriageway of the M1 motorway near the Thurcroft Interchange, at Junction 32, and the M18 by another motorist who alerted police.

Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said Snaith was in lane two in a Kia vehicle before she swerved towards the other motorist who was forced to brake to avoid a collision and he stayed behind her as she swerved across all four lanes.

Ms Hollis added: “He was so concerned he remained at a safe distance behind and made a 999 call. The vehicle was reported as being driven all over the place.”

The male motorist followed Snaith and, according to Ms Hollis, he told police, “Oh my God, she’s going to hit something”, and he said she was “absolutely out of it” and “has nearly caused about 20 accidents” and she was missing other vehicles by inches.

Ms Hollis said Snaith left the M1 at Junction 37, at Barnsley, and she headed towards Dodworth Road before driving on a pavement and stopping at traffic lights near Pogmoor Road and after the lights turned green she collided with a vehicle.

The court heard Snaith had just finished work at Amazon and she apologised.

Snaith, of Grosvenor Road, Scarborough, who has no previous convictions, admitted exceeding the drug-drive limit for having a cocaine derivative in her system and she also admitted dangerous driving after the incident on December 5, 2020.

John Dye, defending, said Snaith has expressed remorse and has moved away from her negative peer group and she is working at a hotel.

Judge David Dixon said he understood Snaith had blown her grandparents’ inheritance on drugs for herself and others who had been using her.

He added the day before Snaith had been celebrating her birthday by taking drugs.

Judge Dixon told her: “What you then did was disgraceful. You put countless lives at risk.”

He sentenced Snaith to 15 months of custody suspended for two years with a rehabilitation requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.