Rebecca Shipley, aged 33, of Musgrave Drive, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, attacked her cousin Kerry Shipley outside the victim’s home on Ecclesfield Road in Shiregreen, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, told the hearing on November 2: “It seems there has been some animosity between the two sides of the family which has been brewing for some time and there may have been some verbal altercation earlier that morning between Kerry Shipley and the defendant Rebecca Shipley’s father.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield thug who struck her cousin over the head with a bat has narrowly been spared from jail.

Rebecca Shipley arrived at Kerry Shipley’s home in her car and they began shouting at each other, according to Ms Gallagher, before the defendant took a bat from her vehicle and struck her cousin to the head.

Ms Gallagher said Kerry Shipley suffered an injury which immediately bled profusely and she had a laceration above the left eye and into her hairline which was 3cm long and 3mm in depth.

The defendant told police Kerry had shouted at her and had damaged her car with a broom handle before she struck her with the bat to protect her vehicle.

Rebecca Shipley, who has previous convictions including assaults on police officers, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident on May 18, 2020.

Tim Gaubert, defending, said: “Looking back on it she does very much regret going there. She was goaded in going there to some extent and it is right to say her car was damaged and the victim did come out with a broom and did cause damage to her car.”

Mr Gaubert added that Rebecca Shipley had to stop working as a bus driver to look after her 14 year-old daughter who has medical problems but she has set up a business from home working as a nail technician.

Recorder David Brooke QC told Rebecca Shipley: “If you carry on like this you will end up going to prison. It is no way to respond to things.”