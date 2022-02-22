The footage was shared anonymously by someone wishing to highlight the incident, which was recorded during the early hours of Tuesday, February 15.

Police have confirmed they were called to a report of an assault outside the nightclub on Arundel Gate but the investigation was closed ‘in line with the wishes of the victim’.

The video footage does not show the moments leading up to what happened, nor does it show the aftermath.

A still from a video which appears to show a security guard kicking a man on the ground outside Tank nightclub on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre

It apears to show one security guard kicking a member of the public on the ground at least twice, before another guard aims a punch at second man who is on his knees.

The person who shared it said he believed the footage showed the security guards were ‘clearly using excessive force’ as the members of public pictured ‘aren’t showing resistance’.

He called for the security guards involved to be removed from their positions while the incident is investigated.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called at around 4am on Tuesday, February 15 following reports of a disturbance outside Tank nightclub on Arundel Gate. It is reported that one man had been assaulted.

“Words of advice have been provided to the suspect and the investigation has now been closed in line with the wishes of the victim.”