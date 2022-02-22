At 3.20am this morning (February 22), a call was made to emergency services about a disturbing incident in progress on Bressingham Road, Burngreave.

A man was reportedly assaulted and forced into the boot of a silver Audi A6 that was then driven away from the scene.

Police then found the Audi abandoned on nearby Catherine Road but neither the perpetrators or the victim have been found.

Detectives are now asking anyone with information, particularly the person who made the initial 999 call, to come forward. Dashcam footage or local CCTV footage that could help with enquiries is also being sought after.

T/Detective Inspector Lee Corker, the officer leading the investigation, said: "Somebody witnessed this incident and called it into us. Now we are seeking anybody else that may have seen the build-up to the incident, the incident itself or the aftermath to come forward.

“If you think you saw or heard anything suspicious around this time in the area of Bressingham Road and Catherine Road, then please let us know so we can build a complete picture of what happened.”

Anyone with information which could assist with enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 87 of February 22.