Video shows the moment police stopped a Sheffield driver speeding through a 30mph zone at 75 - in football boots

Police have released a video showing how a dangerous driver from Sheffield was caught speeding through a residential area - wearing his football boots.

Thauseef Tafique, from Wake Road, near Nether Edge, was clocked travelling at 75mph in a 30mph zone after he overtook an unmarked police car in heavy rain and dark conditions on July 26.

Police pulled over the 36-year-old at around 11pm and found he was wearing football boots to drive in along the A634 Blyth Road, in Oldcotes, Nottinghamshire.

Video grab from footage police have released dash-cam footage showing the moment a dangerous driver was caught speeding through a residential area while wearing his football boots. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police / SWNS

Officers said they were 'blown away' to find him trying to drive in studs as they would not offer 'sufficient control over the vehicle'.

Tafique, appeared before Mansfield magistrates and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months and handed a 12 month community order.

He was also ordered to complete up to 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, to pay a £114 victim surcharge, and £85 court costs.

Sergeant Steve Waft, of the force's Roads Policing Unit, said: "Our top priority is to make the roads throughout Nottinghamshire as safe as possible for everyone using them.

"As in this instance, as a team we will also deal with any criminality on our roads if we come across it and take appropriate action against offenders.

"The weather was very poor. It had been raining heavily throughout the evening, leaving standing water in places, and it was dark with no street lighting.

"I noticed a vehicle come behind me quite quickly. I could see it was pulling out to look at an overtake.

"As the solid white line changed to broken lines the vehicle overtook me into a blind right-hand bend.

"As we approached the village of Oldcotes, which has a speed limit of 30mph, the vehicle continued at 68mph slowed slightly, then started to accelerate up to 75mph which was when I illuminated my blue lights.

"The vehicle pulled over and I spoke with the driver. I noticed he was wearing football boots to drive in which would not offer sufficient control over the vehicle when breaking and accelerating.